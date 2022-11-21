England playing World Cup opener in stadium where Zac Cox died in 2017

“Qatar is offering them this opportunity,” he said. “They do it in a legal way. We in Europe, we close our borders. We don’t allow practically any workers from these countries who are trying to come to work legally in our countries.

“Those who reach Europe, or those who want to come to Europe, they have to go through very difficult journeys. Only a few survive. So if you really care about the destiny of these people – these young people – Europe can do as Qatar did. Create some channels, some legal channels, to increase the percentage of these workers to come to Europe. Give them some work. Give them some future.”

Infantino’s controversial statement should not deflect from the real issues surrounding Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup. Football is set to take centre stage for the next few weeks and many will attempt to look past the tragedy surrounding the tournament.

But nothing should overshadow the deaths of those who worked in questionable conditions to build the very stadiums this year’s World Cup will be staged.