Environment Canada issues air quality advisory for parts of Island

Environment Canada has issued another advisory for parts of Vancouver Island, saying poor air quality around Inland areas, including Port Alberni and the Cowichan Valley, may harm people with chronic health conditions.

The special air statement from early Monday follows one posted Sunday and states that high concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) are “expected to persist until weather conditions change,” the weather agency explains.

“Exposure is particularly a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19; pregnant women, infants, and older adults,” reads the advisory.

Environment Canada, in collaboration with Island Health, urges people with medical conditions or acute infection to postpone or reduce strenuous exercise and, where appropriate, maintain physical distancing until the advisory is lifted.

“Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, should follow the advice of their health-care provider. Staying indoors helps to reduce particulate matter exposure,” it added.

PM2.5, an air pollutant, refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets with diameters of 2.5 micrometres or less, with levels usually highest around neighbourhoods with residential wood burning, as well as busy roads and industrial operations due to emissions, Environment Canada explains.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution, along with information on current air quality, can be found online here.

Editorial Policies

Report an Error