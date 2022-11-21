Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has a ‘lucky’ escape after shelling; Russian attacks intensify as weather deteriorates

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during the plenary session of the third day of the 68th Annual Session of the Parliamentary Assembly in the Auditorium Ground Floor Room at the Hotel Melia Castilla, Nov. 21, 2022, in Madrid, Spain.

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Madrid called for the creation of a special international tribunal on Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and recognized Russia as a terrorist state, according to a statement from the head of Ukraine’s permanent delegation to the NATO assembly.

“All 30 NATO countries supported the proposals of our delegation,” Yehor Chernev said in the statement.

“Such a tribunal will make it possible to convict not only the direct perpetrators of war crimes, but also the senior leadership of the Russian Federation.”

The resolution, which also includes proposals to increase arms supplies to Ukraine, develop further steps for Ukraine’s accession to NATO, and create a reparation collection mechanism, will be sent to all NATO member countries, Chernev said.

“The adoption of this resolution is an important political step that reflects the mood in Western parliamentary circles, and therefore influences the leadership of countries in decision-making,” he said.

At the assembly, NATO Allies and the European Union also reinforced their commitment to long-term, sustained financial and military support for Ukraine.

— Rocio Fabbro