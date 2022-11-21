Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s Full Relationship Timeline

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes may be one of the most private couples in Hollywood, but the strong bond between them is still unmistakable.

After hitting it off on set of the 2011 film The Place Beyond the Pines, the actors embarked into what has since become a serious 11-year-long romance which has produced various collaborations, two young daughters, and most recently, wedding bells.

While Mendes and Gosling have maintained the intimate aspects of their relationship and family life away from the spotlight, they have still made plenty evident via social media posts, speeches, interviews, and appearances that their romance is one strongly rooted in mutual respect—both in the household and in their careers.

More From Harper’s BAZAAR

Here, we’ve documented all of the pair’s sweetest moments. See the full trajectory of the pair’s decade-plus relationship ahead.

November 21, 2022: Eva officially confirms her marriage status.

Mendes seemingly confirms in passing that she and Gosling have gotten secretly married. During a guest appearance on the Channel 9‘s Today in Australia, the actress nonchalantly refers to Gosling—who is also in the country filming his new movie, The Fall Guy—as her “husband.”

“Everyone is so welcoming here, and my husband, Ryan, is here, and we are having the best time,” she tells hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon.

November 15, 2022: Mendes hints at a marriage with Gosling.

On Instagram, the actress debuts a new tattoo on her wrist that hints at potential wedding bells. The tattoo spells out “de Gosling,” which is potentially shorthand for “Eva Mendes de Gosling,” per Latinx culture—or in other words, “Mrs. Gosling.”

“🖤⚔️🖤,” Mendes writes in the caption.

October 2022: Mendes hypes up Gosling on her Instagram.

Mendes proudly flaunts Gosling on her Instagram account following his starring campaign for Gucci. “My Magic Man,” she captions a post featuring Gosling in the campaign’s video shoot. And in a separate carousel of photos, she writes, “Ummm…… YES PLEASE.”

August 23, 2022: Mendes calls her family with Gosling her “home.”

The actress tells People that she’s “home” wherever her husband and kids are. “Wherever they are, that’s just what it is,” she says.

August 18, 2022: Mendes reveals her screensaver of Gosling.

During an Instagram video of Mendes detailing her “everyday cleaning must-haves,” the actress also reveals a glimpse of her phone’s lock screen—an image of Gosling from his new Netflix film, The Gray Man—which she stops to look at and smile.

June 2022: Mendes supports Gosling’s Ken online.

Mendes makes it clear on social media that she is fully into Gosling’s new look as Ken in the coming 2023 Barbie film when she shares a photo on her Instagram page of Gosling sporting platinum blonde hair and an open denim jacket revealing his six-pack abs. “So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this,” she writes in the caption. “#Thatsmyken.”

Later in the month, Mendes also opens up about her priceless blind reaction to the photo of her husband in full Barbie gear during her appearance on The Talk. “It’s a funny photo and he’s trying to be funny, so it worked on all levels,” she says. “When I saw it—when he sent it to me from work—I was like, ‘Can I please have that underwear? Please, I never ask for anything.'”

June 2021: Mendes says Gosling isn’t an Instagram Boyfriend.

In response to a fan on Instagram, the actress reveals the reason why none of her photos on Instagram have been taken by her husband. “How many of your photos are taken by Ryan?” one user comments on one of Mendes’s since-deleted Instagram posts of her posing in a dress. “None that I post. My friends take them and I take theirs. It’s a girl thang,” Mendes replies.

Mendes has previously been transparent about her desire to keep intimate aspects of her relationship with her husband private. In another exchange with a fan on Instagram the previous March, Mendes explains why she doesn’t feature more candid shots of Gosling on her Instagram account. “Wouldn’t mind an appearance by Ryan on this page,” one user comments, to which Mendes clears the air with, “As far as Ryan, I’ll only post [flashbacks] of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that). My man and my kids are private. That’s important to me.”

October 4, 2020: Mendes says she’s content at home with Gosling.

Mendes shuts down a user on Instagram who comments saying that Gosling should be taking her out more. “Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world,” she says in response to the user in a throwback photo of herself running on the beach.

April 19, 2020: Mendes clarifies why she doesn’t share more photos of Gosling.

The actress speaks about her appreciation for privacy when it comes to Gosling and their daughters.

“I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life,” Mendes writes in a since-deleted post on Instagram. “Since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.”

February 12, 2020: Mendes gushes over Gosling’s cooking skills.

While the pair share domestic responsibilities, Mendes reveals that Gosling has taken reign over the kitchen. “Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker,” she replies to a user on Instagram inquiring about the pair’s cooking habits. “For real. Incredible. No joke.”

“I’m not sure that what I do is cooking,” Mendes admits of herself. “Its more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice.”

Of her split domestic roles with Gosling, Mendes later tells Forbes in June 2022, “Hopefully it’s showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that one must take on and that we are partners in this and that we’re all partners in this—not just Ryan and I, but our children as well.”

October 18, 2019: Mendes reveals her parenting style with Gosling.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actress gets real about motherhood, as well as about her and Gosling’s similar parenting styles. “Nobody told me it was gonna really be a job,” the actress says of motherhood. “And a job that I needed an incredible amount of skill for, in different areas: a chauffeur, a cook, a personal assistant to an abusive boss,” she jokes.

Mendes adds that she and Gosling aren’t particularly laid-back parents. “We’re very controlling,” she tells Clarkson. “I think what the term is—we’re always laughing at these terms—I think we would be ‘bulldozing parents.'”

“Well, what else are we supposed to do?” she adds. “We have to be on top of them every second.”

This content is imported from youTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Eva Mendes Explains Her And Ryan Gosling’s ‘Bulldozing’ Parenting Style Watch on

October 1, 2017: They get cozy at an SNL after-party.

The pair arrive hand-in-hand at TAO in New York to celebrate Gosling’s appearance on Saturday Night Live as host for the sketch comedy show’s season opener. They are joined at the afterparty by Jay-Z and Beyoncé, as well as SNL‘s Colin Jost.

January 7, 2017: Gosling dedicates an award to Mendes’s late brother.

After winning Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for his starring role in La La Land at the Golden Globes, the actor dedicates the award to Mendes’s late older brother, Juan Carlos Mendes, who passed away from throat cancer in April 2016—less than two weeks before the couple’s second daughter, Amada Lee, was born.

“You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain,” says Gosling in his acceptance speech. “While I was singing and dancing and playing piano … my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother with his battle with cancer.”

Handout//Getty Images

April 29, 2016: They welcome their second daughter.

The pair welcome their second child and daughter, Amada Lee Gosling—who is named after Mendes’s grandmother—in Santa Monica, California.

March 9, 2016: Gosling takes Mendes on a luxurious getaway.

For her 42nd birthday, Gosling takes Mendes on a luxurious trip to Palm Springs at Frank Sinatra’s desert residence.

June 21, 2015: Mendes gifts Gosling a watch.

Mendes commemorates Gosling’s first Father’s Day with a luxurious watch. “The brand doesn’t matter. The symbol was what mattered,” Gosling later says of the gift in his 2021 cover interview with GQ. “It meant, you’re on the clock now.”

“I have two kids and they’re growing up fast,” he also says. “So I keep my eye on the clock more than I used to.”

December 7, 2015: Gosling expresses his love for Mendes.

In a rare, exclusive interview with Hello!, the actor gushes about Mendes and expresses his confidence in their lasting partnership. “I know that I’m with the person I’m supposed to be with,” he tells the magazine, adding that being “Eva Mendes” is the one thing he requires out of his ideal woman. “There’s nothing else I’m looking for.”

September 12, 2014: They welcome their first daughter.

The couple officially welcome their first child, daughter Esmeralda Amada Gosling, at 10:22 a.m.

During a 2020 appearance on the Australian radio show, Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa, Mendes opens up about how her romance with Gosling influenced her interest in motherhood. “I was lucky enough to work my bum off for 20 years,” Mendes says, per People. “I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby.”

May 20, 2014: They collaborate on a second film.

The two reunite on the set of Gosling’s semi-autobiographical and directed 2014 film, The Lost River, in which Mendes stars as Cat, a single mother of two boys struggling through an economic crisis.

The following year, Gosling tells Sunday Style that working with Mendes again in this capacity strengthened their bond and mutual respect for one another as artists and professionals. “They know what is at stake for you personally, and all the work that’s gone into getting there,” Gosling says.

“She hates credit and she’ll even be mad that I’m giving her that credit,” the actor adds. “But she was very helpful in so many ways.”

September 7, 2012: They make a rare red carpet appearance.

In a rare official public outing, Mendes and Gosling pose together on the red carpet at the TIFF Awards to promote their first film together, The Place Beyond the Pines. Throughout the event, the two maintain professionalism and keep it light on the PDA, as they have yet to officially confirm their status as a couple to the public.

Sonia Recchia//Getty Images

Mendes later reveals to Kelly Clarkson in 2019 that she struggled to restrain her affection for Gosling while posing with him on the carpet that day. “That’s literally me going, ‘I’m not in love with him. What? I’m not in love.’ ‘Cause we were trying to be very professional,” she said.

June 7, 2012: Mendes joins Gosling at his mom’s graduation.

The actress supports Gosling’s mother at her graduation commencement ceremony at Brock University in Ontario, Canada, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education—a path she opted for after homeschooling the actor.

January 4, 2012: They costar in a Funny or Die holiday skit.

The two demonstrate their incredible chemistry and compatible sense of humor when they costar with Jim Carrey in Funny or Die’s Drunk History Christmas, in which an inebriated Gosling narrates The Night Before Christmas poem while Mendes lays asleep in bed.

This content is imported from youTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Drunk History Christmas with Ryan Gosling, Jim Carrey and Eva Mendes Watch on

December 31, 2011: They spend New Years Eve together.

The two are spotted out together ringing in 2012 at Manhattan’s Bowery Hotel for New Year’s Eve. They also spend New Year’s Day with Gosling’s mother, Donna Gosling, who joins the pair for a movie date at an AMC Theater in New York.

November 2011: They spend Thanksgiving in Paris.

For the couple’s first Thanksgiving, Gosling jets across the world to Paris to meet Mendes, who has been residing in France to film Holly Motors. The two are spotted dining near the Eiffel Tower as well as at an Argentinian restaurant, and touring the city’s catacombs and the Père Lachaise Cemetery, where legendary artists Oscar Wilde, Jim Morrison, and Edith Piaf are buried.

October 17, 2011: They pack on the PDA.

The two seemingly confirm their relationship status after they are spotted out sharing kisses while running errands together around Hollywood.

September 7, 2011: They go to Disneyland.

Following their costarring debut, the two are spotted out and about together for a casual date at Disneyland’s California Adventure Park, where they enjoy some cotton candy and popcorn and hop on several rides together.

Per People, an onlooker notes, “Like a dating couple, they always walked very closely, holding hands and their arms touching side-by-side.”

August 2011: They meet on set.

The two meet on set while costarring as love interests Romina and Luke in The Place Beyond the Pines, a gritty drama set in Schenectady, Upstate New York.

Later, in 2013, Gosling opens up about his onscreen chemistry with Mendes in a cover interview with ELLE. “I would like to say it’s our chemistry, but I think the reality is that it’s [director Derek Cianfrance’s] process,” he says. “I think that chemistry is evident in other relationships in the movie as well, and the kind of environment that he puts you in evokes a kind of connection. I think we all have a chemistry with one another because we were the only actors in the vicinity, because everyone else was a real person from [Schenectady].”