Fallon Sherrock awarded spot at 2023 World Darts Championship







Fallon Sherrock will be playing at this year’s PDC World Darts Championship

Fallon Sherrock has been awarded a spot in the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship.

The 28-year-old had seemingly missed out on a place after teenage star Beau Greaves claimed the second qualification spot from the Women’s Series, along with Lisa Ashton.

However, she will now be competing in this year’s World Championship again after being awarded a place for winning the inaugural Women’s World Matchplay in Blackpool in July.

