Family of Ki’Azia Miller holds vigil after she was shot & killed by Detroit police

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Many tears were shed today for a mentally ill woman who was shot and killed by Detroit Police more than a week ago.

The family of K’Azia Miller joined together to celebrate the young mother’s life. At the vigil, tonight Miller’s family shared words of prayer but also calls for justice.

“The police need to do a job and they need to care for our people,” said Daizon Brown, Miller’s cousin.

Miller’s family could barely keep it together. They were holding each other close as they look ahead not to thanksgiving dinner, but to a funeral.

“I don’t know how to process this my sister needed help,” said D’Azia Cruz, “she needed mental help and she needed support from her community.”

Cruz says her sister was having a mental break when police were called to this house.

DPD Chief James White played the 911 call during a press conference where you hear the Miller’s mother explain how her daughter was armed with multiple weapons and allegedly had hurt a child in the home.

“She was having a moment of chemical imbalance and it did not take a killing,” said Pastor Maurice Hardwick, “it did not take that and I thank god that our chief of police admitted that on national TV.”

Chief White says officers did make contact multiple times, but at some point, they entered the home, there was a struggle, and Miller was shot.

He later suspended a supervisor and two officers citing poor leadership and possible policy violations.

“If that was one of their own family members would they react like that,” said Brown, “they wouldn’t react like that—they’d sit down and talk to these people.”

This incident comes just a little more than a month after Detroit police shot and killed Porter Burks also during a mental health call.

Supporters of Burks joined Miller’s family in solidarity.

“I tell you what,” said Hardwick, “her life is going to mark a change in this city.”