Categories
Celebrities

Fans Are Falling In Love With “Disenchanted” Just Like They Fell For The Original 15 Years Ago


Disenchanted is finally on Disney+, so we’ve rounded up fan reactions and even given you a fun Disney villains quiz to take!

Fans Are Falling In Love With "Disenchanted" Just Like They Fell For The Original 15 Years Ago

View Entire Post ›



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: