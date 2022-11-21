Fans Are Frustrated as Call of Duty Warzone 2 Is Forcing Players to Buy Modern Warfare 2 in Order to Play

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is a free-to-play online FPS. It is a part of the latest installment in the mainline CoD games, Modern Warfare 2. But the game isn’t acting the way it was promised. The fans are enraged as they are forced to buy MW2 to unlock the full experience of Warzone 2.

Call of Duty is a first-person shooter video game franchise published by Activision. The gaming series was launched back in 2003. Initially, the games focused on the scenarios of the World Wars. But as time passed, the games evolved and gave a very accurate simulation of modern military combat.

The latest installment in the series is Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone 2. The former is a reboot of the much-acclaimed 2009 classic, with the same name. It is the nineteenth installment in the series. Meanwhile, Warzone 2 is a free-to-play multiplayer FPS with Battle Royal modes. It was promised that the games are separate entities and fans don’t need to have both of them to play each.

But the players are reporting something else. According to the community, there is a bug that is forcing the players to buy MW2 to keep enjoying the free-to-play Warzone 2. Many players are facing this issue as the internet is filling with complaints.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is forcing players to buy Modern Warfare 2

Fans are reporting that there is a bug going around Warzone 2 that is forcing the players to buy MW2. As both games are separate entities, but they share the same client launcher. In spite of this, the players should be able to download Warzone 2 without buying MW2.

According to the reports, there is a bug in the menus that makes a pop-up window appear saying, “Purchase Modern Warfare 2 to have access to everything.” After this, the game doesn’t respond anymore, locking the players on this screen. Even restarting doesn’t help with the issue.

What did fans say about this bug?

A Reddit user shed light on the issue by publishing a post on the platform. They wrote, “when I click Battle Royale Solos I get the “Purchase Modern Warfare II to have access to everything” window”. That post ignited the fanbase as other users also poured in to report the same issue they are facing.

