Fans fume as Gary Lineker apologises for iPlayer issues

Sky Sports broadcaster Jamie Carragher insisted before the statement was released that England should not turn their back on the stance.

Carragher said: “He has to wear it. England has made a big noise about the fact that Harry Kane’s going to wear this.

“This is their almost protest in some ways to the World Cup being in Qatar and the situation, human rights, everything that goes on in the country that people have criticised.

“This was England’s way of showing that they don’t agree with everything that’s going on with that in the country. They can’t pull out now.”

