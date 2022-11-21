FARAKHABAR – Muttaqi’s Meeting with Norway Diplomat Discussed | TOLOnews

The Islamic Emirate’s acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, met with Norway’s chargé d’affaires in Afghanistan to discuss political and humanitarian cooperation.

Amir Khan Muttaqi said in the meeting that attempts to leverage Afghanistan are useless and that the international community should instead choose the path of engagement.

