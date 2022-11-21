Four people trapped, one dead after car crashes into Hingham Apple store

This is a developing story.

HINGHAM − As many as four people were trapped inside the Apple store in the Derby Street shopping center Monday morning after a black SUV crashed into the crowded shop at about 11 a.m. and injured dozens of people.

Police have called for a tow truck to remove the car, which is against the back wall and has trapped people inside the store. Multiple ambulances from departments as far away as Cohasset and Hull were on the scene at 11:20 a.m., and a medical helicopter has been requested. It will use Route 3 as a landing zone.

An MBTA bus is en route to be used as triage. Hingham Police are not answering calls, nor has it posted to social media or its website with updates. South Shore Hospital was rejecting additional trauma patients as of 11:49 a.m., according to police radio communications.

A large hole could be seen in the glass front of the store. There were multiple people on the ground outside the store being tended to by dozens of first responders, and people were being placed onto stretchers and taken by ambulance. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured.

“My wife is at Derby Street in Hingham, a black 4Runner drove full speed into the Apple store,” one man tweeted. “She said there are a lot of injuries −my wife used a spare jacket as a tourniquet.”

Derby Street Shops at 92-98 Derby St. in Hingham, is a collection of 64 stores and restaurants. The 4,000-square-foot Apple store is located in the rear of the outdoor shopping plaza, next to Burton’s Grill. It opened in 2006.

The two stores on either side of the Apple store were closed and taped off at noon Monday.

This story will be updated regularly as more information becomes available.