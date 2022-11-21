Gareth Bale agrees with World Cup viewers as Wales star left baffled

Wales hero Gareth Bale wasn’t the only one mystified as to why there was nine minutes added on in their World Cup opening match with the USA. Wales were competing in their first World Cup finals since 1958, but got off to a sluggish start.

Timothy Weah found the breakthrough for the United States with a well-taken finish. Rob Page opted to change things up at half-time with Kieffer Moore being brought on for Dan James at half-time.

It proved to be the turning point for Wales as they began pushing for an equaliser. The 30-year-old came close on two occasions to get Wales back on level terms, but wasn’t able to convert on either attempt.

It looked as though Wales were not going to be able to find the breakthrough until they were awarded a penalty. Bale emphatically converted the spot-kick, sparking wild celebrations from the thousands of Wales fans inside the stadium.