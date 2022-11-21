Get a HALF PRICE broadband upgrade for Black Friday





Struggling with slow broadband speeds? While that’s undoubtedly a pain – the timing couldn’t be better as broadband firms have slashed prices as part of the Black Friday 2022 deals. For a limited time, you can get super-fast internet speeds up to 100Mbps with unlimited downloads for just £10 from Three UK. That’s 50% off the usual monthly cost.

While you might associate Three with mobile phone contracts – not home broadband, the company has an innovative approach for its speedy home Wi-Fi. Unlike BT, EE, Sky, TalkTalk, Plusnet, and other popular brands that rely on BT-owned Openreach infrastructure to deliver internet to your home, Three relies on its own 5G mobile network. That’s the same wireless infrastructure that enables 5G-equipped smartphones and tablets to connect to the internet out-and-about. It offers speeds up to 1Gbps – which is faster than the speediest full-fibre connection available from BT broadband, Sky broadband, and TalkTalk, which all max-out at 900Mbps. The advantage of this approach is that you won’t need to wait for a visit from an engineer to drill holes in your walls and install new cabling. Instead, your Wi-Fi router has a small SIM card inside – exactly like your phone – that taps into the huge speeds available over the 5G network. Better yet, since there’s no cable, you can move the router around your house to fit the perfect spot for coverage to all rooms and devices. And with an average download speed of 100Mbps, there’s sure to be no buffering when bingeing your favourite boxset, making video calls, collaborating on documents, and backing up your photos and data to the cloud.

The 5G-powered Wi-Fi router from Three supports up to 64 different devices, so there’s no need to worry about it struggling with dozens of smart light bulbs, video doorbells, games consoles, laptops, tablets, and more. Three offers its 5G-fuelled home broadband with one-month or 24-month contracts, so those who want the flexibility to switch to another broadband deal in the blink of an eye will be pleased. Usually priced at £20 per month, Three has slashed that cost in half for the first six months of your new contract – just £10 per month to get connected. Best of all, there’s no upfront fee and free next working-day delivery if you order before 8pm. And since set-up amounts to nothing more than plugging in the new Wi-Fi router, you could be up-and-running with your new Wi-Fi connection in less than 24-hours. Not bad, eh?

If you’re unsure about swapping a tried-and-tested broadband cable in favour of 5G network, Three understands that you might be anxious. That’s why the UK firm is offering a 30-day money-back guarantee with all broadband contracts, so you’ll be able to ditch your contract if the service doesn’t quite match your expectations. For those who don’t live in an area covered by 5G (this next-generation mobile network is slowly rolling out nationwide, with new towns and cities being added all of the time), Three has also slashed 50% off the cost of its 4G-powered home broadband hub too. While the average download speeds of this option are a little slower, Three still bundles unlimited downloads and promises a solid connection for up to 64 devices connected to your Wi-Fi router.

