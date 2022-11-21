Get a Kindle Paperwhite for lowest price ever with Black Friday trick





The Kindle Paperwhite is widely regarded as the best all-round eReader available on the market. Usually this popular device is priced at £129.99 for the 8GB model, but as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale, the price has dropped to £94.99. And, if you head to TopCashback and sign-up as a new member, you can get a further discount which brings the Paperwhite down to £78.01 – the lowest price the eReader has ever been on sale!

You can get a Paperwhite at such a low price thanks to a £15 extra cashback reward TopCashback is giving away to new members. This, along with existing cashback rates TopCashback offers at Amazon, helps bring the Paperwhite down to this incredible price. To get the Paperwhite for over £50 cheaper than its RRP you, first of all, need to head to TopCashback and sign-up as a new member. Then, you need to head to the Amazon hub page on the TopCashback website and click ‘Get cashback’ next to Kindle eReaders. You will then be redirected to the Amazon UK website. Simply find the Paperwhite online and complete your order.

Any cashback you earn from this order will then appear in your TopCashback account within seven working days. You can then access the funds by transferring the money to a PayPal or bank account or by topping up a gift card. TopCashback on average helps its millions of users earn over £300 each year. The money-saving website partners with thousands of popular online retailers such as Amazon, Argos and Currys and offers its users cashback when they shop via them. Depending on which online store you visit you’ll either be able to earn cashback on select lines or virtually everything available to buy.

In the case of Amazon, you can also earn cashback on Fire TV and Echo devices. The £15 new member bonus can only be used in conjunction with products where cashback rates are offered. If you’re not interested in getting a Kindle Paperwhite you can instead use the £15 new member bonus to get an Echo Dot for £1.64 or a Fire TV Stick for £2.62. Alternatively, if you’re after an eReader – but don’t want the 8GB Paperwhite – you can use the TopCashback new member offer to get money off other eReaders that are also in the Amazon Black Friday sale. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition – which usually costs £179.99 – is available to purchase for £126.97 if you join TopCashback. While the Kindle Oasis – which has an RRP of £229.99 – can be picked up for £151.45 if you sign-up to TopCashback.

