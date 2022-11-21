Get FIFA 23 for £14.75! Secret trick bags you a Black Friday bargain

Black Friday officially kicks off this Friday (November 25), but many retailers have already set their discounts live. But if you’re after a copy of FIFA 23 in the sale there’s one deal available today that can’t be beaten. If you join money-saving website TopCashback you’ll be able to pick up FIFA 23 for as low as £14.75 this Black Friday.

That’s for the Nintendo Switch version (RRP £34.99), with the PS4 and Xbox One edition available for £24.66 instead of the usual £54.99.

While a copy of FIFA 23 for the PS5 or Xbox Series X – which has an RRP of £64.99 – can be purchased for £34.58.

To get FIFA 23 for such a low price all you need to do is sign-up to TopCashback, and then purchase the hit EA game via them.

TopCashback is used by millions of people and each year helps them earn cashback of over £300 on average.

The money-saving website rewards its users with cashback when they purchase items online via them.

As an incentive to bring in new users, right now TopCashback is offering a £15 bonus cashback reward to anyone that signs-up.