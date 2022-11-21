Get FIFA 23 for £14.75! Secret trick bags you a Black Friday bargain

Black Friday officially kicks off this Friday (November 25), but many retailers have already set their discounts live. But if you’re after a copy of FIFA 23 in the sale there’s one deal available today that can’t be beaten. If you join money-saving website TopCashback you’ll be able to pick up FIFA 23 for as low as £14.75 this Black Friday.
That’s for the Nintendo Switch version (RRP £34.99), with the PS4 and Xbox One edition available for £24.66 instead of the usual £54.99.
While a copy of FIFA 23 for the PS5 or Xbox Series X – which has an RRP of £64.99 – can be purchased for £34.58.
To get FIFA 23 for such a low price all you need to do is sign-up to TopCashback, and then purchase the hit EA game via them.
TopCashback is used by millions of people and each year helps them earn cashback of over £300 on average.
The money-saving website rewards its users with cashback when they purchase items online via them.
As an incentive to bring in new users, right now TopCashback is offering a £15 bonus cashback reward to anyone that signs-up.
To get FIFA 23 at a bargain price you first of all need to sign-up as a new member for TopCashback.
Then, while logged in to your new account you need to the head to the Currys hub page on the TopCashback website.
Click ‘Get cashback now’ on that page and then you’ll be redirected to the Currys website.
Simply find the copy of FIFA 23 you’re after on the retailer’s website and then complete your order.
And that’s it. It will take seven days for the cashback you’ve earned from that order to wing its way to your account.
You will then be able to withdraw the money by either transferring it to a PayPal account or via a BACS transfer to your bank account. Or, you can top up a gift card with the funds you’ve earned.
The £15 new member bonus can be used on products worth over £15 which TopCashback offers cashback rates on.
Depending on which online store you visit cashback rates will be offered on select lines or virtually everything that’s available to buy.
TopCashback partners with thousands of popular retailers who users can earn cashback with. Popular stores that you can earn cashback at with TopCashback include Amazon, Argos, GAME, AO.com and many more websites.
