Girlfriends of Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka lead fans in Qatar

The WAGs of England’s World Cup squad have arrived in Qatar to support the Three Lions today ahead of their match against Iran.

While several WAGs were pictured last night arriving at the airport, girlfriends of Declan Rice and Buyako Silver have already taken seats to watch the long-awaited game.

Declan’s girlfriend Lauren Fryer looked on in her England t-shirt, while she held the young couple’s baby.

Meanwhile, Bukyako’s girlfriend, Tolami Benson, also sported the same top, along with an England print on her arm.

But the players will remain in a strict Covid bubble while staying at the Souq Al Wakra hotel in the capital, meaning they will not get to see their loved ones.