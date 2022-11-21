Gloria Hunniford slammed over ‘rude’ Mark Labbett weight comment





On Monday’s instalment of Loose Women, the panel welcomed The Chase’s Mark Labbett onto the show to speak about his new quiz book. During their discussion, the conversation moved on to the 57-year-old’s huge weight loss. Although viewers were less than impressed with how Gloria Hunniford moved onto the topic.

Mark was welcomed onto the show by Jane Moore, Brenda Edwards, Colleen Nolan and Gloria Hunniford to speak about his upcoming quiz book Can You Beat The Beast? The Chase star, who looked visibly slimmer, spoke about his life in the quizzing world along with giving viewers at home some tips and tricks. However, when Gloria brought up the topic of his weight loss, viewers were not happy. Touching his stomach, she said: “You look much thinner, you had a bit of a belly the last time you came.” READ MORE:Jonnie Irwin whisks wife away amid ‘hell of a week’ since cancer news

Thanking the Loose Women star for her backhanded compliment, Mark revealed he’s down to under 21 stone now. He added he was once around 29 stone before losing it all which earned him a round of applause from the audience. Jane said: “Everyone is going to want to know this, how do you manage it? What are you doing?” Mark replied: “I think diabetes may have helped because I eat so much less and I drink fluids a lot more than I ever used to. Thanking the Loose Women star for her backhanded compliment, Mark revealed he’s down to under 21 stone now. He added he was once around 29 stone before losing it all which earned him a round of applause from the audience. Jane said: “Everyone is going to want to know this, how do you manage it? What are you doing?” Mark replied: “I think diabetes may have helped because I eat so much less and I drink fluids a lot more than I ever used to.







Like Loading...