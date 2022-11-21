Harry Kane injury concern for England as star seen with strapping





England have been handed an injury concern after captain Harry Kane was brought off during the second half of the Three Lions’ 6-2 World Cup victory over Iran on Monday. Kane was reportedly seen limping while wearing strapping in the aftermath of the showdown.

England were in imperious form during their opening World Cup game in Qatar as Jude Bellingham put his side in front after 35 minutes, before Bukayo Sake and Raheem Sterling stretched the Three Lions’ advantage just before the break. Saka added his second after the hour mark, with Mehdi Taremi pulling a goal back for Iran minutes later. Substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish put the game to bed for Gareth Southgate’s side, before Taremi struck a penalty 13 minutes into stoppage time at the end of the match. Kane, who bagged two assists during the match but failed to get his name on the scoresheet, went down holding his ankle following a heavy tackle by Morteza Pouraliganji in the 48th minute. And he ultimately left the pitch after 76 minutes, with Callum Wilson coming on to replace him.

According to The Athletic, the Tottenham striker was seen walking through the mixed zone, where media interviews take place, with his right ankle lightly strapped following the encounter. And he was also exhibiting a slight limp.We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story. But the ace apparently told reporters he was “fine.” Kane has scored 51 goals for England and could move past Wayne Rooney’s record of 53 goals during the World Cup. The Spurs frontman has been in scintillating form for his club during the early part of the campaign and bagged 12 Premier League goals in 15 matches before the season paused for the Qatar tournament. For the latest news and breaking news visit: express.co.uk/sport/football Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you. Follow us on Twitter @dexpress_sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real time. We’re also on Facebook @dailyexpresssport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and Express.co.uk.







