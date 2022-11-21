Helena Bonham Carter’s portrayal of Princess Margaret slammed

Lady Glenconner joined This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on Monday morning to discuss her latest book, “Whatever Next”. It comes after her first book, Lady in Waiting revealed the “truth” about Princess Margaret and their friendship over the years. Lady Glenconner also touched on the hit Netflix series The Crown, in which she and Princess Marget’s friendship was portrayed, claiming the streaming giant “embroidered” the storyline.

Introducing her to the show, Phillip dived in: “The latest series of The Crown has received plenty of criticism for its portrayal of the British royal family but is it that any surprise, considering few of us truly know what they are really like once the palace gates are closed.”

Holly continued: “Well correcting an unfair portrait of her longtime friend, Princess Margaret, was Lady Glenconner’s aim in her first book, documenting her friendship with the Queen’s sister.

“Now she has written a second insight into what it is like to have a personal relationship with the Royal Family and it is called Whatever Next.”

Phillip said: “So, Lady Glenconner is here now, thank you for coming in! You felt that your friend had been misrepresented, that is was cruel.”

READ MORE: Prince William and Kate ‘upset’ with Mike Tindall’s I’m A Celeb stint