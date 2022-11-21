Holly Willoughby is elegant as ever in figure-hugging black dress

Holly Willoughby, 41, looked sensational as she posed for photographers at the London event on Monday evening.

The This Morning presenter opted for a figure-hugging floor-length dress which flatteringly showed off her incredible figure.

Holly looked chic in the one-shouldered gown, which she accessorised with silver jewellery and her hair styled in loose waves.

Earlier in the night, she also shared a Christmassy snap of the gown to her Instagram page in which she stood in front of a front door decorated with festive wreaths and trees.