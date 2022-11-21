Categories
How Jennifer Lawrence Responded After Finding Out Yellowstone’s Creator Was Her Early Acting Coach


Before Taylor Sheridan was the showrunner of one of the biggest series on television with Yellowstone, he was an actor himself, trying to make ends meet. In order to do so, Sheridan started teaching acting classes which attracted many talented students hoping to break into the industry themselves. One of these students was mega-star Jennifer Lawrence, who signed up for the class as a young actress. Lawrence recently found this out herself, prompting her to reveal her own story regarding her experience in the class. 

During a panel for her new film Causeway, Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. interviewed Lawrence. He told the Silver Linings Playbook actress that he recently spoke with the Yellowstone creator, who revealed that Lawrence once took one of the classes he taught. This was brand new information for Lawrence, who only recalled one experience with an acting coach, who said that the aspiring actress should quit acting. Lawrence detailed (via Deadline):

I remember going to see someone and him telling my mom, ‘Here’s your money back. Just don’t put her in any acting lessons whatever you do.’ Was that Taylor Sheridan?



