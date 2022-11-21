How to save big by optimising your cloud costs

A new ebook by DoiT, Google Cloud and AMD shows you how to get more out of your cloud resources — which leads to better customer experience, smoother operations and greater agility. Here’s a taste of what you can learn in the new guide.

Cost optimisation 101

First, a quick look at the main principles behind cloud cost optimisation. The goal of cost optimisation is to maximise business value by using cloud resources effectively and efficiently. This depends on three basic principles:

Visibility. To optimise costs, you must of course know where you’re spending your budget. But it is even more important to know why you are spending. Look for ways to visualise the impact of your actions in real time and accurately map your costs to your organisation’s operational structure to create a showback/chargeback model. Resource usage optimisation. The goal here is to implement a set of standards that balances cost and performance to meet the organisation’s needs while avoiding waste. Are there idle resources? Better services on which to deploy an app? Would launching a custom VM shape make sense? Hunting down and resolving issues, such as idle resources or under- or over-provisioning, is key to success. Pricing efficiency. Google Cloud offers multiple ways to save, such as sustained use and committed use discounts, flat-rate pricing, per-second billing or other volume discounting features that allow you to optimise rates for a specific service. Centrally managing these incentives across all business units can maximize savings.

Google Cloud, AMD, and DoiT: Better together

Working in collaboration with AMD, DoiT helps provide Google Cloud customers with the industry’s best available tools, technology and expertise to ensure compute workloads are finely tuned for performance, cost, and longevity.

Let’s start with the fact that AMD powered VMs on Google Cloud already provide double-digit cost savings over comparable alternatives, which means you can reallocate resources to business-critical needs and innovations. On top of that, DoiT’s Flexsave for Google Cloud helps you get the savings that come with compute commitments – without actually buying them. Instead, Flexsave automatically assigns reserved compute resources from DoiT’s own wholesale inventory to optimally cover any uncovered workloads. With your commitment management on autopilot, you and your team have more time and resources for innovations that bring real business value.

By helping customers identify the right workloads for benchmark comparison on Google Cloud VMs powered by AMD EPYC™ processors, DoiT and AMD enable companies to achieve the best performance gains possible, while optimising cloud spend and management.

