How to Watch the Apple TV+ Thriller Echo 3 (for Free)

Big military-themed thrillers with themes of geo-political strife crossing over into the personal are very much Mark Boal’s bag. And with the writer behind the Oscar-winning The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty and In The Valley of Elah just about to launch a new 10-part series called Echo 3, it looks set to be another piece of must-watch entertainment:

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

What’s it all about?

Starring Luke Evans, Jessica Ann Collins and Michiel Huisman, Echo 3 is an English-speaking adaptation of a 2018 Israeli TV series, When Heroes Fly, which is based on the 2008 novel of the same name by Amir Gutfreund.

The action moves from the Israeli TV series over to America for Echo 3, and is mainly set in South America, on the border of Venezuela and Columbia. In the series, Amber Chesborough (Collins), a “brilliant young scientist”, is kidnapped while on a job and held hostage. With seemingly no chance of being discovered, that’s where her brother, Bambi (Evans) and her husband, Prince (Huisman) step in. Which is highly fortunate as it turns out they’re both Special Forces trained, however, will they be able to reconcile their complicated histories to find her?

Described as “a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war”, the series is a highly anticipated thriller that will also explore how the US deals with covert operations in underdeveloped countries, and how it can impact on the lives of the individuals who are part of it.

Pablo Arellano SpataroApple

How to watch Echo 3 for free



The first three episodes will stream on Apple TV+ from November 23, then each remaining episode will air weekly until the finale on January 13.

Echo 3 starts streaming on November 23 with the first three episodes released on the day, and a new episode of the 10-part series will be aired weekly. The last episode streams on January 13, so if you can hold out until then, Apple TV+ are still running their , so there’s a whole week to binge the entire season. Alternatively, you can .

But if you’re due for an upgrade on an iPhone or any other Apple device – or have bought one in the last 90 days – you’ll get free Apple TV+ for three months, which by our reckoning should take you up to the finale, leaving you plenty of time to also check out try some of the increasingly impressive back catalogue of original thrillers on the streamer.

Echo 3 airs on Apple TV+ from November 23