Hulu December 2022: Originals, Movies and Series

The Hulu December 2022 schedule has been announced and can be viewed below! The streaming service has also revealed the titles that will be leaving next month.

The Good Witch of Christmas (2022 – December 1)

In this adorable sequel to “Christmas Thieves,” Frank and Tony are babysitting for Liam and Olivia, while their parents Emma and Peter are out shopping for last-minute Christmas presents. Emma and Peter get into an accident with Santa Claus, and have scared off all of his reindeer.

Santa needs to call for back-up and the only person left to save the day is the Christmas Witch. Unbeknownst to Santa, the Christmas Witch has accidentally landed in front of Olivia and Liam’s house, and she has completely lost her memory. Liam, Olivia, Frank and Tony try to find answers for the Witch in the book “Puffins”.

Will the Puffins help the Witch remember that she needs to go help Santa in enough time to save Christmas? This heartwarming live-action and animated Christmas film is filled with lots of holiday magic, and is something the whole family will enjoy together.

I’m Glad It’s Christmas (2022 – December 1)

Chloe Bose has aspirations of becoming a Broadway star, so when the mysterious Cora Lawson enlists Holly and the talented/handsome store santa, Jason Murphy, to put on a Christmas musical revue, she sees it as an opportunity to make a splash. But as she and Jason work together, they realize they have more in common than just musical talent…

Darby and the Dead (2022 Hulu Original – December 2)

After suffering a near-death experience as a young girl, Darby Harper (Riele Downs) gains the ability to see dead people. As a result, she becomes introverted and shut off from her high school peers and prefers to spend time counseling lonely spirits who have unfinished business on earth.

But all that changes when Capri (Auli’i Cravalho), the Queen Bee of the school’s most exclusive clique, unexpectedly dies in a freak hair straightening accident, resulting in the obvious cancellation of her upcoming “Sweet 17.” Capri, however, pleads with Darby from the other side to intervene and convince Capri’s friends to proceed with the party as planned.

In order to appease the wrath of the undead diva, Darby must emerge from her self-imposed exile and reinvent herself — which along the way allows her to find new joy back in the land of the living.

“Darby and the Dead” stars Riele Downs (“Henry Danger”), Auli’i Cravalho (“Moana”), Chosen Jacobs (“IT”), Asher Angel (“Shazam!”), Wayne Knight (“Seinfeld”), with Derek Luke (“13 Reasons Why”) and Tony Danza (“Who’s the Boss?”), and is directed by Silas Howard (“Dickinson”).

The screenplay is by Becca Greene (“Good Vibes”), based on a story by Wenonah Wilms (“Fem 101”), and the producers are Adam Saunders (“When We First Met”) and Eddie Rubin (“Blue Bayou”), with Michele Weisler (“The Kissing Booth”) and Mac Hendrickson serving as executive producers.

American Carnage (2021 – December 2)

After a governor issues an executive order to arrest the children of undocumented immigrants, the newly detained youth are offered an opportunity to have their charges dropped by volunteering to provide care to the elderly.

Gone in the Night (2022 – December 2)

When Kath and her boyfriend arrive at a remote cabin in the redwoods, they find a mysterious young couple already there. But when her boyfriend disappears with the young woman, Kath becomes obsessed with finding an explanation.

Huda’s Salon (2021 – December 3)

Reem, a young mother married to a jealous man, goes to Huda’s salon in Bethlehem. But this ordinary visit turns sour when Huda, after having put Reem in a shameful situation, blackmails her to have her work for the secret service of the occupiers, and thus betray her people.

Back in the Groove: Series Premiere, Four-Night Event (Hulu Original – December 5); Two all-new episodes available to stream daily 12/5-12/8.

Three single women in their 40s, all stuck in the grind of their everyday lives, will check OUT of their comfort zones and check INTO The Groove Hotel, a magical resort on the beautiful island of the Dominican Republic – where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men HALF. THEIR. AGE. As the saying goes, “you can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself!”

At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both! Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they’re going to have a lot of fun doing it! The show is hosted by Taye Diggs, who knows a thing or two about getting into the groove.

Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes (Fox – December 5)

Everyone’s favorite group of neighborhood animals returns for two special “Housebroken” holiday episodes. Featuring the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson and Jason Mantzoukas, with a new holiday-inspired theme song performed by indie band Superorganism.

Connect: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original – December 7)

“Connect” stars Jung Haein as Ha Dongsoo, a new type of immortal human known as ‘Connect’, who is kidnapped by a gang of organ harvesters who are determined to take his eyes. After suddenly waking up on an operating table part way through the surgery, Dongsoo is able to escape with one eye remaining.

He later discovers that he can still see out of his missing eye, which is now being used by a serial killer who has been terrorizing the residents of Seoul. Determined to get back what was taken, Dongsoo will pursue the killer, taking whatever steps are necessary to make himself whole again.

It’s A Wonderful Binge (2022 Hulu Original – December 9)

Like the original film, the sequel is set in a near future where all drinking and drugs are banned except for on one glorious day known as The Binge. This year, that day happens to miraculously land on Christmas. The new holiday adventure will feature magical storybooks, catchy songs, stop-motion animation… and drugs! Lots of them! Merry Bingemas!

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original – December 9)

The hilarity is cranked up in Season 4 of “The Mighty Ones” as the gang discovers unexplored areas of the yard. They will do battle in a compost bin that doubles as a gladiator arena, become unwitting hosts of a party for a swarm of unruly cicadas, embark on a dangerous quest to get Leaf his first pair of pants, and even blast off into space — or what they think is space.

Along the way, we’ll meet the long-lost fifth Mighty One, Gherkin, and Leaf and Twig’s estranged brother. The Mighty Ones’ imaginations run wild in these uproarious misadventures that are more than just another day in the yard.

CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere (ABC – December 9)

“CMA Country Christmas” returns for its 13th year. Filmed in Nashville, the special features some of country music’s most beloved artists coming together for an intimate night full of holiday classics. Host and performers will be announced at a later date.

Fate of a Sport (2022 – December 9)

Directed by Michael Doneger (“Brampton’s Own,” “The Escort”), the film chronicles the story of lacrosse legend Paul Rabil and his fight to change the trajectory of the sport he loves by launching a new professional league, the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL).

Offseason (2021 – December 10)

Marie becomes stranded on the island where her mother is buried and must unveil the mystery behind her mother’s troubled past to make it out alive.

Retrograde (2022 – December 11)

“Retrograde” captures the final nine months of America’s twenty-year war in Afghanistan from multiple perspectives: one of the last US Special Forces units deployed there; a young Afghan general and his corps fighting to defend their homeland against all odds; and the civilians desperately attempting to flee as the country collapses and the Taliban take over.

From rarely seen operational control rooms to the frontlines of battle to the chaotic Kabul airport during the final US withdrawal, this film offers a cinematic and historic window onto the end of America’s longest war, and the costs endured for those most intimately involved.

FX’s Kindred: Complete Season 1 (Only on Hulu – December 13)

Adapted from the celebrated novel Kindred, by Hugo Award-winner Octavia E. Butler, the FX series centers on “Dana James” (Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own. But, before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time.

She emerges at a nineteenth-century plantation, a place remarkably and intimately linked with Dana and her family. An interracial romance threads through Dana’s past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront secrets she never knew ran through her blood, in this genre-breaking exploration of the ties that bind.

Grails: When Sneakers Changed the Game: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original – December 14)

The six-part series profiles entrepreneurs Earl Cooper and Olajuwon Ajanaku, former Morehouse College golf champions who created the lifestyle brand Eastside Golf to promote diversity on the golf course. Directed and produced by Hannah Storm and her production company, Brainstormin’ Productions, the series follows the two young Black creators who strike a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to partner with Nike, Inc.’s Jordan Brand in designing an innovative line of golf sneakers and apparel to be worn on and off the course.

Their brand, Eastside Golf, is epitomized by a logo of a Black golfer, a unique insignia that they hope will disrupt the industry by authentically inspiring a community to break down barriers, aspire for excellence, and create a future where we all belong.

A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special Premiere (ABC – December 15)

This festive new special will feature GRAMMY Award-winning boy band sensation The Backstreet Boys singing songs from their brand-new holiday album along with classic hits and celebrating the most wonderful time of the year. It will be a joyful night to reminisce, harmonize and celebrate the holiday season together.

The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Complete Season 1 (ABC – December 15)

Andrew Cunanan shocked Chicago and the nation with a high-profile murder spree that claimed five victims in four months in 1997, including fashion icon Gianni Versace. The nationwide manhunt captivated the country, searching for a killer on the run.

Collide (2022 – December 16)

A gripping thriller about infidelity, theft, and revenge, “Collide” chronicles three couples whose paths cross over the course of one fateful evening inside an LA restaurant.

I Love My Dad (2022 – December 16)

Inspired by writer, director, and star James Morosini’s true life experience, “I Love My Dad” follows Chuck (Patton Oswalt), a hopelessly estranged father who desperately wants to reconnect with his troubled son, Franklin (Morosini). Blocked on social media and concerned for his son’s life, Chuck impersonates a waitress online and starts checking in with Franklin.

But things begin to spiral when Franklin falls for this imaginary girl (Claudia Sulewski) and wants nothing more than to meet her in person, as Chuck has inadvertently catfished his own son. A thrilling comedy with an unexpected twist, “I Love My Dad” also stars Rachel Dratch, Lil Rel Howery, Amy Landecker and Ricky Velez.

The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021 – December 18)

In the Snowy Mountains, heavily pregnant Molly Johnson is pushed to her limits. With the burden of a dark secret and intruders to her property, Molly does whatever it takes to protect her children.

The Torch (2022 – December 19)

Guitar icon Buddy Guy reflects on his legacy and passes along the blues lessons he himself received from legends Muddy Waters and Howlin Wolf to a phenom of the next generation in this stirring documentary.

Three Minutes: A Lengthening (2021 – December 19)

Three minutes of home movie footage, mostly in color, shot by David Kurtz in 1938, are the only known moving images left of the Jewish inhabitants of Nasielsk, Poland, before the Holocaust. Those precious minutes are examined in intricate detail to unravel the human stories hidden in the celluloid.

Tracing the story of those three minutes begins with the journey of Glenn Kurtz to discover more about his grandfather’s film, ultimately leading to identifying people and places otherwise erased from history, and helping to connect a Holocaust Survivor with his lost childhood.

Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 7 (AMC – December 20)

Teddy (John Glover) brought about his vision of “The End” when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape, but it will be up to those who survived to decide what “The Beginning” will look like. And they’ll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face.

The survivors will find out who they really are and what they’re really made of. Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves — even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family.

Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original – December 21)

Starring the legendary Choi Minsik (“Old Boy”) in his first appearance in a drama series in over 26 years, “Big Bet” tells the unforgettable tale of a man, Cha Moosik, who, after a hard time in life, builds himself up from nothing to become a casino mogul in the Philippines.

As the story progresses, Cha once again finds himself at rock bottom when he is investigated as part of a murder case. Determined not to let life beat him down yet again, Cha will risk everything he has, including his own life, to get himself back in the game.

Mack & Rita (2022 – December 23)

“Mack & Rita” stars Elizabeth Lail (“You”) as Mackenzie, a disillusioned 30-something who is exhausted by societal demands and wishes to be as comfortable in her skin as her grandmother. While at her best friend’s bachelorette party, she stumbles into a “sound bath regression pod” and emerges as 70-year-old “Aunt Rita” (Diane Keaton), soon realizing that the acceptance she craves from those around her is unlikely to come as quickly.

Sharp Stick (2022 – December 23)

Sarah Jo (Kristine Froseth) is a sensitive and naïve 26-year-old living on the fringes of Hollywood with her disillusioned mother (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and influencer sister (Taylour Paige). Working as a caregiver and just longing to be seen, she begins an exploratory affair with her older, married employer (Jon Bernthal), and is thrust into a startling education on sexuality, loss and power. Written and directed by Lena Dunham.

Tracking Santa – A Hulu/ABC Holiday Special: Livestream (December 24)

In this live broadcast, ABC’s Owned Television Stations will track Santa sightings across America as only Disney properties can. Starting at WABC in New York, the event will jump from station to station following Santa, with anchors in the studio tossing to reporters in the field, meteorologists tracking atmospheric disturbances that can only be Santa himself, celebrity shout outs and holiday greetings, live chats with Santa, and much more.

Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special Premiere (Nat Geo – December 24)

Travelers lose millions of items at airports each year. Among them are the usual suspects – phones, neck pillows, ear buds. And the unusual ones – dentures, skis, raw fish, human remains, and cars. Ever wonder what happens to it all? Follow the journey of the lost stuff, from reunited at the Seattle Airport to reclaimed at the Unclaimed Baggage Center or auctioned off at the Pittsburgh Airport.

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream (ABC – December 25)

Disney’s annual Christmas celebration returns Christmas day with heartwarming stories, dazzling celebrity performances and of course, the Christmas Day Parade! The holiday special is executive produced by Disney Parks along with Film 45 Live.

Letterkenny: Complete Season 11 (Hulu Original – December 26)

The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked. In Season 11, the small town contends with the best chip flavors, lost dogs, an influencer invasion, Skid business, a mystery at the Church Bake Sale, unwanted guests at beer league, and the Degens stirring up trouble. And that’s just for starters.

Last Looks (2021 – December 26)

Charlie Waldo (Charlie Hunnam) is an ex-LAPD superstar who left the force and now lives a life of simplicity and solitude deep in the woods. Alastair Pinch (Mel Gibson) is an eccentric actor who spends his days drunk on the set of his TV show.

When Pinch’s wife is found dead, he is the prime suspect and Waldo is convinced to come out of retirement to investigate what happened. The case finds Waldo contending with gangsters, Hollywood executives and pre-school teachers, all in pursuit of clearing Pinch’s name … or confirming his guilt.

New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream (ABC – December 31)

ABC News Live’s New Year’s Eve Around the World will bring viewers live New Year’s Eve fireworks and celebrations from across the globe, including the Times Square Ball drop in New York City, while also revisiting notable news happenings throughout 2022.

HULU DECEMBER 2022 SCHEDULE

A full look at the Hulu December 2022 schedule by release date.

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1

Banyana: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Big Brother: Complete Seasons 3 & 7

Bleach: Complete Seasons 1-26 (SPANISH SUBBED & DUBBED)

Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2

Love Island US: Complete Seasons 1-3

Project Runway: Complete Seasons 10, 11, 12 & 13

The Real World: Complete Seasons 3 & 30

Siesta Key: Complete Seasons 1-2

A Chance for Christmas (2021)

Anger Management (2003)

Awakenings (1990)

Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)

Barney’s Version (2010)

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

Being Julia (2004)

Brothers (2009)

Christine (1983)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2006)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Epic Movie (2007)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Good Kids (2016)

The Good Witch of Christmas (2022)

Hancock (2008)

The Happening (2008)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

I’m Glad It’s Christmas (2022)

Liar, Liar (1997)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

Machine Gun Preacher (2011)

Marmaduke (2010)

Never Back Down (2008)

Only You (1994)

Pathfinder (2005)

Picture Perfect (1997)

Pulling Strings (2013)

The Rider (2018)

Rio (2011)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

The Scout (1994)

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)

This Christmas (2007)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

Wall Street (1987)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Witless Protection (2008)

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 2

Darby and the Dead (2022)

American Carnage (2021)

Gone in the Night (2022)

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 3

Huda’s Salon (2021)

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 5

Back in the Groove: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 7

Connect: Complete Season 1

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 8

The Night House (2020)

Proximity (2020)

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 9

It’s A Wonderful Binge (2022)

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 4

CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere

Fate of a Sport (2022)

My Favorite Girlfriend (2022)

White Elephant (2022)

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 10

Offseason (2021)

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 11

Retrograde (2022)

Rogue (2020)

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 12

Batman Begins (2005)

Blackfish (2013)

Dunkirk (2017)

Inception (2010)

Insomnia (2002)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 13

FX’s Kindred: Complete Season 1

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 14

Grails: When Sneakers Changed the Game: Complete Limited Series

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 15

A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special Premiere

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special

Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 1-3

Bridezillas: Complete Seasons 10-11

Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special

The First 48: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Food That Built the World: Complete Season 3

Freddie Mercury: Special

Growing Up Hip Hop: Complete Seasons 1-3

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-3

Guns N’ Roses: Special

The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Complete Season 1

I Survived a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1

Love at First Sight: Complete Season 1

Mama June: From Not to Hot: Complete Seasons 1-2

Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: Complete Season 1

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 7 & 8

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 14

Million Dollar Matchmaker: Complete Seasons 1-2

O.J.: Guilty in Vegas: Special

Secrets of Playboy: Complete Season 1

Secrets of the Chippendale Murders: Complete Season 1

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1

The Private Voice of Hitler: Special

Third Reich: The Fall: Special

Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 1

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 1

360 (2011)

Life Partners (2014)

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 16

Collide (2022)

I Love My Dad (2022)

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 18

The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 19

Paranoia (2013)

The Torch (2022)

Three Minutes: A Lengthening (2021)

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 20

Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 7

Fear the Walking Dead en Espanol: Complete Season 7

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 21

Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 23

Mack + Rita (2022)

Sharp Stick (2022)

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 24

Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestream

Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special Premiere

The Hummingbird Project (2018)

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 25

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream

Mfkz (2018)

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 11

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Last Looks (2021)

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 27

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 30

Delia’s Gone (2022)

Into the Deep (2022)

The Last Journey of Paul W.R. (2020)

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 31

Enough Said (2013)

Runner Runner (2013)

New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream

LEAVING HULU IN DECEMBER 2022

In addition to the Hulu December 2022 additions, we’ve got a look at what is leaving the streaming service as well.

LEAVING DECEMBER 1

The DUFF (2015)

LEAVING DECEMBER 14

All Good Things (2010)

Nature Calls (2012)

LEAVING DECEMBER 31

8 Mile (2002)

About Last Night (1986)

About Time (2013)

Adaptation. (2002)

Along Came Polly (2004)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

American Ultra (2015)

An American Citizen (1992)

Anaconda (1997)

Another Earth (2011)

Baby Boy (2001)

Battle of the Year (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Beyond JFK (1991)

Billboard Dad (1999)

Blade (1998)

12/31/22 Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blast From The Past (1999)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Call (2013)

Casino (1995)

Catch and Release (2006)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

City of Angels (1998)

The Collection (2012)

The Covenant (2006)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

The Descendants (2011)

Desperado (1995)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Don’t Say A Word (2001)

Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Drive Angry 3D (2011)

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Father of the Bride (1991)

Father of the Bride II (1995)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Fired Up! (2009)

The Fisher King (1991)

Fright Night (2011)

The Fugitive (1993)

Gandhi (1982)

Get Smart (2008)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Gospel (2005)

Grandma’s Boy (2006)

The Green Hornet (2011)

Hall Pass (2011)

Hancock (2008)

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)

He Got Game (1998)

Higher Learning (1995)

The Hulk (2003)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Kusama: Infinity (2018)

Labios Rojos (2011)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Looper (2012)

Lords of Dogtown (2005)

Lost In Space (1998)

Mama (2013)

The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)

Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)

Maverick (1994)

The New Age (1994)

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Norman (2017)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notes on a Scandal (2006)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Open Water (2004)

Passport to Paris (1999)

The Patriot (2000)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Phantom

The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Philadelphia (1993)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

Pleasantville (1998)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Poseidon (2006)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Q & A (1990)

Robot And Frank (2012)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

Short Circuit (1986)

Silent Hill (2006)

Sinister 2 (2015)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Spanglish (2004)

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)

Stir Crazy (1980)

Stripes (1981)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

Surf’s Up (2007)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

Switching Goals (1999)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

That Night (1993)

This Christmas (2007)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

Todo Cambia (2000)

The Transporter (2002)

Turtle Beach (1992)

Twister (1996)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Unbreakable (2000)

Undercover Brother (2002)

Warm Bodies (2013)

The Watch (2012)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

Wild Wild West (1999)

X-Men (2000)

Year One (2009)