I knew you were trouble from your love of Taylor Swift

If you enjoy singing along to heartbreak anthems such as Adele’s Someone Like You or Taylor Swift’s All Too Well, it might be a bad omen for your love life.

Researchers found the lyrics, artists and songs that people listen to correspond with how emotionally stable they are when it comes to romance.

Those with playlists featuring classic love songs such as I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston find it easier to settle down in happy relationships. However, those favouring tumultuous lyrics or break-up songs tend to experience high anxieties and discomfort when falling in love.

Psychologists at the University of Toronto asked 570 people to name about a dozen of their favourite tracks and then examined the lyrics of each for