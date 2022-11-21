Illinois Thanksgiving: Foods That Are Safe For Your Pets

Most dogs, according to my own experiences, are highly food-motivated, especially if the food happens to be “people food.” Whatever it is that you’re eating is far preferable to whatever it is that you’ve thrown into their bowl.

However, it seems that some people foods really throw a dog’s appetite into overdrive, and around our house at least, it’s Thanksgiving turkey, especially the way my wife Amy does it, which is brined.

The first time either of our dogs, Buddy and Lucy, ever had a bite, they looked at me as if to say “Where has this been my whole life?!”

Is it okay for them to enjoy some Thanksgiving dinner or not? It all depends on what foods we’re talking about.

Jack Russell Terrier dog in kitchen Pie? That’s a no from me, dawg. (Getty Images)

Canine Anticipates Giving Thanks This would fall into the “yes” column. (Getty Images)

There Are Several Things From Your Thanksgiving Day Table That You Can Share With Your Pets, But Most Come With A Couple Of Conditions

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), there are healthy choices to share with your dog or cat. Plenty of fall favorites can be tasty (and safe) options for them to share in small portions during holiday festivities.

Let’s get to the pet-safe holiday foods list:

Turkey: Is great to share with your pets, and many pet foods are made with turkey. If you’re sharing from your table, just make sure that the turkey you give your pet has no bones and no skin. If you season your turkey with garlic or onions (which are toxic to dogs) don’t share with your pet.

Apples: Are also good to share with your dog, as apples are full of fiber, along with vitamins A and C. Skip giving them the core, because a large amount of apple seeds can be toxic.

Green beans: Also full of vitamins and fiber, but they need to be plain, with no butter, sauces, or seasonings.

Peas: Another good choice, but don’t share creamed peas unless you enjoy a dog with digestive issues.

Pumpkin: Is a very healthy treat that’s good for your dog’s coat and skin, even if you’re feeding them canned pumpkin. If you are giving canned, make sure it’s just pumpkin and not the holiday spiced mix.

As for dessert, AKC.org says:

Go ahead and satisfy your pet’s sweet tooth with something healthy like frozen yogurt (without artificial sweeteners like xylitol, which is toxic for dogs). Calcium, protein, and live bacteria that can act as probiotics will give your dog a tasty dose of nutrients and a sweet post-meal treat.

For foods that you should definitely keep away from your pets, watch this:

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America’s Most ‘Pupular’ Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies