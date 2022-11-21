I’m A Celebrity fans rage as latest exit delayed

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! was due to start at a later time of 9.15pm, however it started five minutes later due to the football coverage dominating ITV. Fans were left fuming from the delay, and many took to social media to share their thoughts. The later start almost meant fans would have to wait longer for the latest celebrity eviction.

Becca fumed: “I’m sorry but enough football coverage, the game is over. I want to see Owen do a trial! Come on ITV… #ImACeleb.”

Toff tweeted: “Nobody cares about the football get #ImACeleb on.”

While Georgina added: “Yeah, we get it you scored 1-1 … can we move onto #imaceleb now? Not that I’m impatient or anything.

“I just think showing the after-talk is unnecessary, does anyone actually still watch it gone past this point if we weren’t waiting for another show?” (sic)

