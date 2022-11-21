I’m A Celeb’s Jill Scott feared for her life when plane ‘nose-dived’

“All of our heads went up. At the time we were listening to music and were talking about a James Morrison song [Love is Hard]. Out of 3,000 songs [on Leah’s iPod, which was on shuffle] that song actually came on next, then that plane thing happened and I thought, ‘This is meant to be, our lives are over.’

“But to be fair, when that happened to the plane, I actually didn’t get scared because I was listening to the song. Everyone was texting home and ringing home on the plane. It was so bad.

“We were just like, [singing] ‘Love is hard if it was easy it wouldn’t mean anything.’

She continued: “People were sick. We had a lot of flights that trip but after that one of the staff members didn’t fly [again]. I am forever grateful to Leah for that moment.”