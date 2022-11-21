Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan launches logos of web3 startup ReelStar

Indian veteran cricketer Irfan Pathan launched the logos of web3 venture ReelStar.



The web 3 startup has also raised $5 million from Initial Token Offering (ITO) of its utility token, REELT .



ReelStar’s board of advisors include crypto experts like Evan Luthra , Naveen Kapoor and Indian-American serial entrepreneur Nikita Sachdev .

Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan launched the logos for an Indian Web3 integrated social media platform, ReelStar at an event in Melbourne, on Monday.

Founded by Navdeep Sharma and Nick Bahl, ReelStar integrates multiple social media, web3 and payment functionalities and provides creators with in-app tools and global access.

The platform’s token REELT is based on a multi-blockchain platform and the architecture uses the Polygon (MATIC) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC). If required, it can be extended to other blockchain networks, the startup said in a press release.

“ReelStar aims to energise and reinvigorate the global media and entertainment industry. Our app will provide a global platform for creators thereby enabling a positive network of communities that inspire connection, collaboration and inclusion. Our UVP lies in our seamlessness and our easy-to-use platform that is accessible to almost everyone to create, collect, trade, and monetise an exciting array of NFTs and user generated content,” Navdeep Sharma, co-founder of ReelStar.

ReelStar also said that it raised over $5 million from the Initial Token Offering (ITO) of its utility token ReelToken (REELT). Initial Token Offering raises funds through cryptocurrencies.

The web3 startup aims to raise an additional $31.27 million via staged releases to the public, according to the company.

ReelStar will be the main sponsor of the Indian Sneaker Festival happening in December 2022. ReelStar’s board of advisors include global crypto experts like Evan Luthra, Naveen Kapoor and Indian-American serial entrepreneur Nikita Sachdev, among others.

