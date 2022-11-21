Indiana Jones 5 – Harrison Ford’s ‘adrenaline blast’ opening unveiled





After a 15 year wait, Indiana Jones 5 is finally set to arrive in cinemas next summer. Harrison Ford fans are getting very excited about the 80-year-old’s return as his iconic archeologist adventurer. And now tantalising details from the storyline have been announced.

Empire have confirmed that Indiana Jones 5 will be set in 1969, over a decade on from the 1957 setting of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. This time around, Ford’s adventurer is living around the time of the Moon Landing and will take on a former Nazi called Voller, played by Mads Mikkelsen. Yet this isn’t the only time period that the upcoming blockbuster will be visiting. Director James Mangold has revealed that the opening sequence of Indiana Jones 5 features a digitally de-aged Indy in a period we’ve never seen him in before.

The 80-year-old Hollywood star confessed: “This is the first time I’ve seen it where I believe it. It’s a little spooky. I don’t think I even want to know how it works, but it works. Doesn’t make me want to be young, though. I’m glad to have earned my age.” Indiana Jones 5 hits UK cinemas on June 30, 2023.

