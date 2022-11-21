Inside Alex Scott’s secret 10-year relationship with fellow Lioness star

SHE shot to fame as an England and Arsenal footballer before switching her career to become one of the most recognised faces on British TV.

But off the field, Alex Scott enjoyed a 10-year relationship with fellow a Lioness star who she fell “deeply in love with”.

3 Alex Scott has a career in sports and showbiz Credit: Getty

3 Ex-England women’s footballer Kelly Smith and Alex met when they both played for Arsenal in 2005 Credit: Getty

3 The pair enjoyed a 10-year relationship together Credit: BBC

The former football star turned broadcaster had a secret long term relationship with Kelly Smith when she was a young player.

Kelly, who is six years Alex’s senior, met Kelly when they both played for Arsenal in 2005.

In 2009 they moved to America where they both signed with the Boston Breakers before they moved back to the UK three years later to join the Women’s GB football team at the Olympics in London.

While speaking about her book How (Not) To Be Strong, Alex revealed she was unsure whether to talk about their relationship.

During a FANE talk in East London, Alex said: “I went back and forth on whether I’d actually be writing the chapter.

“But then it was one of those moments, I’m writing this book and I want to tell everything. I thought I’d be cheating you all if I didn’t put that in there. And for me, it’s like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love.

“And yes, there’s that heartbreak and those things, but it’s a huge part of my life and I wouldn’t go back and change that.

“Because that feeling of love and that excitement and what it gives you, it needed to be in there.”

Alex has previously never spoken about her sexuality and those close to her said she was open to dating both men and women.

A source said: “Alex dates both men and women and doesn’t label herself as anything.

“This isn’t her big coming out story but was a chapter in her life that she wanted to include in her book because it had such an impact on her.”

She was seen wearing a One Love armband ahead of England’s World Cup opener against Iran as the British team and seven other countries decided they would not wear the armband for fear of Fifa sanctions.

England, Wales, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Switzerland and Denmark planned to wear the armband in all their games in Qatar.

But under pressure from Fifa, who warned captains would receive a yellow card if they wore the One Love armband, the countries have U-turned.

But Scott has remained defiant and shown solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

She said: “I don’t think it’s fair on the players to do this on the morning of the game, they have done incredible work, they knew the rules, it could be one of the biggest games they play, all the players should be thinking about is how to win the game.

“It would have made a strong statement imagine if Harry came out wearing the armband”

Scott has received praise for her stance with one fan saying: “You legend Alex Scott.”

Another added: “Top s***housery from Alex Scott.”

And a third said: “Leave it to a Lioness to take a stand. Respect to Alex Scott.”

As of November 2022 Alex is single but has opened up about how she is “ready” to find love following a series of “unhealthy relationships”.

Alex said: “I’ve been single for a while now, and I think that’s because I needed to be.

“There were patterns in my relationships that I knew were not healthy.”

The star admitted that she’s now ready to make herself more vulnerable and open up again.

She explained: “I understand myself more now.

“Before I always had these walls up because I was trying to protect myself and protect people around me.

“Now I’m ready to let them all down. I’m ready to be loved,” she told The Times.