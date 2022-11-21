Inside Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony’s Relationship – The List

By 2004, Jennifer Lopez had been married three times. Before Marc Anthony, she had been married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, according to Us Weekly. Despite these experiences, Lopez’s ability to judge long-term marital happiness apparently didn’t improve. She told W magazine that soon after marrying Anthony, she “knew very quickly that it wasn’t the right thing” (via Female Network).

The couple separated in July 2011, and their divorce was finalized in 2014 (per Insider). By that time, they were parents to fraternal twins, Max and Emme, who were born in 2008. Lopez also told W, “When my marriage ended, it was not easy to find forgiveness. It wasn’t the dream that I had hoped for, and it would have been easier to fan the flames of resentment, disappointment, and anger. But Marc is the father of my children and that’s never going away. So, I have to work to make things right. And that is, by far, the hardest work I do,” as Female Network mentioned.