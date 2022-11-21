Inside lavish £40 million ‘Ghost House of Sussex’ mansion

A mansion the size of Buckingham Palace has lain abandoned for two decades following a disagreement between its owner and architect. Builders laid the foundations for Hamilton Palace, a scaffolding-wrapped mansion in the Sussex countryside, nearly 40 years ago. But arguments between the colourful owner and his architect have left the property – which exceeds the size of King Charles III’s official residence – nearly untouched since then.

Hamilton Palace was commissioned by Nicholas van Hoogstraten, a British former property developer and convicted criminal, in 1985.

The millionaire, 77, poured approximately £40 million into the project and aimed to use the property to house his extensive art collection.

The Uckfield residence stretches past Buckingham Palace’s 108-metre length, making it one of the largest private homes in the UK, and boasts a sprawling central reception and grand staircase.

Photos show the building is not nearly as splendid, as, despite its gleaming central bronze dome, it is far from finished.

