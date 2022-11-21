‘Invasive’ Cruise tourists slammed by local residents

Cruise ships visit many destinations around the world, but they aren’t popular everywhere. Residents in Norway took to Reddit to share their anger about cruise passengers.

One person who said they lived in a popular destination wrote: “The ships sometimes have more people than the town.

“They swarm the streets and it’s totally unsafe, our sidewalks are not wide enough to accommodate the amount of people so they walk in the street in the traffic,not paying attention at all.

“Don’t get me started when they all start asking if they can pay with euros either.”

Cruise ships can sometimes carry thousands of passengers and tourists may outnumber the residents in the towns they visit.

