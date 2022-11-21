IoPay Partners with FIO Protocol for Better Web3 Usability

We are excited to announce that FIO has teamed up with ioPay, one of the best multi-chain decentralized wallets in the market. Crafted for a remarkable user experience and with such an elegant interface, ioPay offers a very intuitive gateway when it comes to accessing tokens and Dapps across multiple blockchains.

The addition of the FIO Protocol to IoPay gives an already great platform another edge by providing their users an even easier and seamless experience to make using and trading cryptocurrency simple for everyone. Make sure to check out all the amazing features and register your own custom FIO Crypto Handle on the IoPay ecosystem that consists of hundreds of Dapps: From DeFi to GameFi to NFTs, all of which are rich with amazing features.

IoPay has integrated FIO Crypto Handle registration, along with FIO Send and Receive. Users will also have the option to register custom domains and choose unique usernames to register their own custom domain, for example firstname@lastname.

This process takes all the stress and the chance to make a mistake out of the picture by replacing the long-string public wallet address that you would typically send to with a simple FIO Crypto Handle that comes in the human-readable format of username@domain, for example, janedoe@IoPay.

No longer worry about typos with the long complicated blockchain address, have something you can see and remember with FIO Crypto Handles and Domains.

How To Register FIO Crypto Handle on IoPay Wallet:

How To Send and Receive Using FIO Crypto Handle on IoPay Wallet:

About IoTeX

IoTeX is the leading decentralized network powering the future of Web3 and machine economy (MachineFi) via dApps that reward and benefit people for real-world everyday activities. The platform is built for developers to connect billions of machines with Web3 infrastructure, to create innovative products including DeFi, NFT, DAO, Metaverse, and MachineFi applications. Founded in 2017 with a team of alumni from Google, Facebook, Uber, Bosch, and Intel, IoTeX has launched a high-performance public blockchain with off-chain computing for devices and machines, cross-chain bridges, wallet, and the MachineFi marketplace. IoTeX has grown rapidly with ∼$1B in assets on-chain, >300K on-chain users, and >10k devices connected across 125+ dApps.

About FIO

FIO, the Foundation for Interwallet Operability, is a decentralized consortium of blockchain organizations and community members supporting the ongoing development, integration, and promotion of the FIO Protocol. The protocol is an open-source, decentralized usability layer solution that works across all blockchains, and uses human-readable Crypto Handles to replace the complexity, risk, and inconvenience that comes with blockchain-based transactions using public addresses. FIO Protocol is built on the FIO Chain, a dPoS blockchain fueled by ecosystem utilization of the FIO Token ($FIO).