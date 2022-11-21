Iran’s security forces swoop in on cities at the centre of protests

Iranian security forces are flooding into cities that are strongholds for anti-Government rebellions in the country’s northern regions, following months of protests over the ruling Ayatollah’s regime. The demonstrations have been some of the bloodiest the Islamic republic has seen as the Government’s internal military looks to quash dissent.

Anti-Government protests were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16, who was believed to be beaten to death by the regime’s Guidance Patrol – dubbed the morality police.

Then, in October, two teenage girls died while in police custody, their bodies returned to their families with severe head wounds, according to local humanitarian reports.

Sarina Esmailzadeh, 16, and Nika Shakrami, 17, were both involved in protests.

The House of Commons last week heard that more than 14,000 people have so far been detained for demonstrating in Iran, with more than 300 deaths recorded.

