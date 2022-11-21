Is Netflix doing Black Friday 2022? (what about Cyber Monday?)

POLAND – 2021/12/21: In this photo illustration the Netflix logo seen displayed on a smartphone and Christmas decorations in the background. (Photo Illustration by Filip Radwanski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are more than just great days to shop for new electronics and Christmas gifts; they are also a valuable time of year when streaming services offer promotions and deals to potential new subscribers. Is Netflix offering any deals for the holiday this year?

One of the good things about streaming service deals is you don’t have to stress about the supplier running out of stock. You can’t exactly “run out of” a Netflix subscription. But unfortunately, Netflix has never really been known for running Black Friday deals. They don’t even offer a free trial period anymore, though that’s not uncommon, as many other streaming services have also forgone the free trial.

Below we’ll get into what we know about Netflix’s plans for the holiday.

Netflix Black Friday 2022

Netflix has never offered a Black Friday deal, and it doesn’t appear to be any different this year. The streaming service had a significant subscriber loss earlier this year but appears to have bounced back since then.

Netflix Cyber Monday 2022

Just like Black Friday, Netflix hasn’t run any kind of Cyber Monday promotion in the past, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change this year, either.

How can you get a Netflix discount?

It doesn’t appear that Netflix is currently running any deals or discounts. However, Netflix recently launched its cheaper, ad-supported tier, the “Basic with Ads” plan, at just $6.99 per month, almost 55% cheaper than the standard plan.

The only downside to the basic one is that not all Netflix movies and shows are available on it just yet. Some of Netflix’s most popular shows, such as Peaky Blinders, Wynonna Earp, and The Last Kingdom, are not streaming on the basic plan yet. But Netflix is working to change that in the future.

Are you disappointed that Netflix doesn’t offer a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal?