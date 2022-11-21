Jackson Dean’s ‘Knees Buckled’ When He Learned He’d Be Featured on ‘Yellowstone’

When Jackson Dean recorded “Don’t Come Lookin’,” the debut single from his 2022 album Greenbroke, he had no idea that the song would soundtrack one of the coolest scenes in Yellowstone. The song, a soulful, free-wheeling rocker that Dean co-wrote with Luke Dick, soundtracks a day at the Duttons’ ranch in episode seven of season four, “Keep The Wolves Close,” as horse trainer Travis Wheatly (Taylor Sheridan), John Dutton and the rest of the Yellowstone crew herd cattle.
Dean says learning that his song would be playing over a scene with John Dutton himself was a total shock.
“When my agent in L.A. told me my knees buckled a little bit…She was like ‘Yeah man, your song’s gonna be playing over a scene with Costner in it,'” Dean tells Wide Open Country. “It was really awesome. It was just Luke [Dick] and I on that song and I remember plain as day when we wrote it.”
Since being featured on the show, “Don’t Come Lookin'” hit the top 10 on Billboard’s US Country Airplay charts and was even covered by Kelly Clarkson.
“Don’t Come Lookin'” is in good company on the Yellowstone soundtrack, which also features songs by Colter Wall, Wade Bowen, Turnpike Troubadours, Tyler Childers, 49 Winchester, Lainey Wilson, Zach Bryan, Shane Smith & the Saints, Hayes Carll and many more.
Listen to “Don’t Come Lookin'” here.
“Don’t Come Lookin'” Lyrics:
Got a head full of noiseAbout a hundred different things I’m tryna avoid I got a mind in the gutter Got trouble on one hand, a beer in the other
Got the windows down and my fingers crossedJust lookin’ for a brand new way to get lost
So long, four wheels turningGot a tank full of gas, down the road, I’m burning Can’t say I would and I can’t say I wouldn’t If I don’t come back, don’t come lookin’
Feels good, about timeBlue skies ahead and B-S behind Got the wind in my hair I got nowhere to go so I’m already there And maybe Moab, maybe the Rockies Maybe the Great Salt Plains, or the hills of Kentucky Maybe North or maybe South I don’t care as long as it’s now
So long, four wheels turningGot a tank full of gas, down the road, I’m burning Can’t say I would, and I can’t say I wouldn’t If I don’t come back, don’t come lookin’
Come onIf you wanna get down tonight Come on If you’re lookin’ for a real good time Come on If you kinda wanna lose your mind
So long, four wheels turningGot a tank full of gas, down the road, I’m burning Can’t say I would, and I can’t say I wouldn’t If I don’t come back, don’t come lookin’ So long, four wheels turning Got a tank full of gas, down the road, I’m burning Can’t say I would, and I can’t say I wouldn’t If I don’t come back, don’t come lookin’
READ MORE: Songs From the Bunkhouse: Wade Bowen Says Being Featured on ‘Yellowstone’ Was a ‘Dream Come True’
Related Videos
Source link