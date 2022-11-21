Jackson Dean’s ‘Knees Buckled’ When He Learned He’d Be Featured on ‘Yellowstone’

When Jackson Dean recorded “Don’t Come Lookin’,” the debut single from his 2022 album Greenbroke, he had no idea that the song would soundtrack one of the coolest scenes in Yellowstone. The song, a soulful, free-wheeling rocker that Dean co-wrote with Luke Dick, soundtracks a day at the Duttons’ ranch in episode seven of season four, “Keep The Wolves Close,” as horse trainer Travis Wheatly (Taylor Sheridan), John Dutton and the rest of the Yellowstone crew herd cattle.

Dean says learning that his song would be playing over a scene with John Dutton himself was a total shock.

“When my agent in L.A. told me my knees buckled a little bit…She was like ‘Yeah man, your song’s gonna be playing over a scene with Costner in it,'” Dean tells Wide Open Country. “It was really awesome. It was just Luke [Dick] and I on that song and I remember plain as day when we wrote it.”

Since being featured on the show, “Don’t Come Lookin'” hit the top 10 on Billboard’s US Country Airplay charts and was even covered by Kelly Clarkson.

“Don’t Come Lookin'” is in good company on the Yellowstone soundtrack, which also features songs by Colter Wall, Wade Bowen, Turnpike Troubadours, Tyler Childers, 49 Winchester, Lainey Wilson, Zach Bryan, Shane Smith & the Saints, Hayes Carll and many more.

Listen to “Don’t Come Lookin'” here.

“Don’t Come Lookin'” Lyrics:

Got a head full of noise

About a hundred different things I’m tryna avoid

I got a mind in the gutter

Got trouble on one hand, a beer in the other

Got the windows down and my fingers crossed

Just lookin’ for a brand new way to get lost

So long, four wheels turning

Got a tank full of gas, down the road, I’m burning

Can’t say I would and I can’t say I wouldn’t

If I don’t come back, don’t come lookin’

Feels good, about time

Blue skies ahead and B-S behind

Got the wind in my hair

I got nowhere to go so I’m already there

And maybe Moab, maybe the Rockies

Maybe the Great Salt Plains, or the hills of Kentucky

Maybe North or maybe South

I don’t care as long as it’s now

So long, four wheels turning

Got a tank full of gas, down the road, I’m burning

Can’t say I would, and I can’t say I wouldn’t

If I don’t come back, don’t come lookin’

Come on

If you wanna get down tonight

Come on

If you’re lookin’ for a real good time

Come on

If you kinda wanna lose your mind

So long, four wheels turning

Got a tank full of gas, down the road, I’m burning

Can’t say I would, and I can’t say I wouldn’t

If I don’t come back, don’t come lookin’

So long, four wheels turning

Got a tank full of gas, down the road, I’m burning

Can’t say I would, and I can’t say I wouldn’t

If I don’t come back, don’t come lookin’

Related Videos