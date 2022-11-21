James Martin breaks silence on cryptic MRI post after fans’ concerns

James Martin sparked concerns about his health after sharing a cryptic post on Instagram today. The 50-year-old chef uploaded a picture of his dog Ralph followed by an MRI suite as he told fans he may need an operation as well.
Alongside the two snaps, the chef wrote: “Seems as if we are both getting old fella!
“Dropped hi off for an op this morning, now it seems I need one.”(sic)
Following fans’ concerns, he has since issued an update in view of his 701,000 followers.
He wrote: “Thank you for all your messages, very kind. Ralph is ok and out and on the mend cheers.
READ MORE: Vanessa Feltz issues urgent plea as daughter rushed to hospital
The Lhasa Apso stole the show when he cheekily interrupted his live cooking segment last year.
James was midway through cooking and interviewing singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti on his programme when Ralph took a liking to his steak recipe.
At first, a noise could be heard behind the counter, which prompted the chef to explain what it was.
The host then picked up his pet pooch as he told viewers: “Whenever I’m doing this at home we’ve got this little fella over here.”
Source link