James Martin breaks silence on cryptic MRI post after fans’ concerns

James Martin sparked concerns about his health after sharing a cryptic post on Instagram today. The 50-year-old chef uploaded a picture of his dog Ralph followed by an MRI suite as he told fans he may need an operation as well.

Alongside the two snaps, the chef wrote: “Seems as if we are both getting old fella!

“Dropped hi off for an op this morning, now it seems I need one.”(sic)

Following fans’ concerns, he has since issued an update in view of his 701,000 followers.

He wrote: “Thank you for all your messages, very kind. Ralph is ok and out and on the mend cheers.

