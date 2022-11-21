Categories
Entertainment

Jason David Frank, Power Rangers actor, dies at 49 | CNN



Jason David Frank, Power Rangers actor, dies at 49 | CNN



CNN
 — 

Actor Jason David Frank, best known for starring in the original “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” TV franchise, has died, according to multiple reports citing his representative.

The actor died in Texas, his representative Justine Hunt told TMZ.

According to People, Frank’s representative asked for privacy for the actor’s family and friends, as they “come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being.”

The representative did not provide a cause of death.

Frank played Green Ranger Tommy Oliver in the popular 1990s series and took on various roles in subsequent Power Rangers projects. The “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” series sparked the popular kids’ franchise.

Most recently, he filmed “Legend of the White Dragon,” a film that was partially funded with a Kickstarter and included other past “Power Rangers” cast members. Frank was also an avid mixed martial artist.

He was 49 years old.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: