Jay woman, Wilton man indicted in connection to robbery at Big Apple convenience store in Wilton

FARMINGTON — A Jay woman and a Wilton man were indicted Thursday in a robbery at the Big Apple convenience store June 12 on U.S. Route 2 in Wilton.

Logan S. Welch, 26, and Journey Williams, 30, were each indicted on one count of robbery. Welch was also indicted on charges of operating under the influence, theft by unauthorized taking, operating after suspension and violation of condition of release.

A third co-defendant, Michael W. Marble, 25, of Rumford waived indictment June 22 and pleaded guilty to robbery of the store. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

“Two males went into the store and demanded all of the cash, indicating they had a weapon,” then-Police Chief Heidi Wilcox wrote in news release in June. “The men fled The Big Apple. A description of the suspect vehicle was given to responding officers.”

The robbery was reported at 3:40 a.m. June 12.

Sgt. Ethan Kyes, now interim police chief, located the vehicle within minutes as it turned onto the Cemetery Road in Wilton and stopped it, according to Wilcox.

A conviction for robbery is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Convictions on the other charges are punishable by six

months in jail to five years in prison.



« Previous