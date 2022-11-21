Joe Lycett slammed for ‘publicity stunt’ in U-turn ‘shredding’ £10k

Joe had set the former England footballer a deadline of midday on 20 November to take action after it was reported Beckham had signed a £10m deal with the Fifa World Cup hosts.

The comedian said he would donate £10,000 of his own money to LGBT charities if Beckham ended the sponsorship deal before the tournament started.

If he did not, Joe said he would Livestream himself shredding the money along with Beckham’s “status as gay icon”.

After Joe first announced his plans, Beckham’s management declined to comment.

Qatar has been thrust into the spotlight since it was announced as the host nation for the competition 12 years ago, with critics citing a string of human rights abuses.

Some LGBT fans have boycotted the cup over Qatar’s treatment of gay people, as homosexuality is illegal in the country and is punishable by up to seven years in prison.