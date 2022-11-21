Kane may be banned vs Iran as England stand firm over OneLove armband

Harry Kane may be denied the chance to play for England against Iran if he decides to wear the OneLove armband, as the controversial row between England and FIFA continues. The FA have been left in the dark by FIFA over what will happen if the England captain defies football’s governing body, with concerns he could be booked or even banned from setting out on the pitch in their World Cup opener.

