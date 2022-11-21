Kate Middleton’s hair ‘secrets’ detailed by her stylist

“How to get hair like Kate, secrets revealed! Hands up who would love hair like Kate Middleton? Well now we can get one step closer because her fabulous travelling hairstylist Amanda cook Tucker has revealed some of the products she keeps in her stylist bag just for Princess Catherine,” said Miranda. “The best thing about it is that all of the items are easily available and affordable.

The first of these is Kiehl’s Creme with Silk Groom. Miranda said this product “adds shine and keeps everything in its place”.

Kiehl’s describes the product as a “a favourite amongst stylists”, with the product offering moisture, protection and a conditioning layer, without appearing greasy.

The hair creme retails for £30.50 typically for a 200ml bottle, though at the time of writing, is on sale for £22.87 on the Kiehl’s website.

