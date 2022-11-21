Kate stopped aides sharing fashion details over cost concerns

Kate, the Princess of Wales has reportedly put a stop to her fashion choices being made public due to the sensitivity surrounding the current cost-of-living crisis. Speaking on the latest episode of the Daily Express’ Royal Round-Up, royal correspondent Richard Palmer discussed Kate’s decision over cost concerns.
Speaking of Kate “no longer giving out details of her outfits”, Mr Palmer told host Pandora Forsyth: “I think they will on big [events] like when there’s a state banquet or things like that.
“[or], you know, an overseas visit.”
Discussing the decision, Mr Palmer said: “I think the cost-of-living crisis may well be part of that as well.
“It’s not a good look, is it, to turn up to a food bank in a £3,000 coat.”
READ MORE: Prince Andrew targets new oil role in ‘secret private jet visit’ to Bahrain
Ms Forsyth pointed out that when [Kate] wears a £35 dress, it does seem to “fly off the shelves”, asking whether Kate actually “likes the dress, or do you think she’s trying to be more relatable”?
Mr Palmer replied: “I think she does, yes.
“Then, it’s about being authentic I suppose”
DON’T MISS
Speaking on a previous episode of the show, Mr Palmer spoke of the 40-year-old’s frustration as the focus lands on her style choices, as opposed to the causes she is trying to highlight.
He said: “I think she gets very frustrated.
“There have been other times when she’s made a landmark speech and you know, all people were asking about was oh she’s changed her hairstyle.”
In early December, Kate and Prince William are set to make their first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and since becoming Prince and Princess of Wales, with a visit to the US for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.
READ NEXT:
Source link