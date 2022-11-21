Kate stopped aides sharing fashion details over cost concerns

Kate, the Princess of Wales has reportedly put a stop to her fashion choices being made public due to the sensitivity surrounding the current cost-of-living crisis. Speaking on the latest episode of the Daily Express’ Royal Round-Up, royal correspondent Richard Palmer discussed Kate’s decision over cost concerns.

Speaking of Kate “no longer giving out details of her outfits”, Mr Palmer told host Pandora Forsyth: “I think they will on big [events] like when there’s a state banquet or things like that.

“[or], you know, an overseas visit.”

Discussing the decision, Mr Palmer said: “I think the cost-of-living crisis may well be part of that as well.

“It’s not a good look, is it, to turn up to a food bank in a £3,000 coat.”

