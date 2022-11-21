Keep your pets warm this winter – Local News 8

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s no secret temperatures are dropping, and if it’s too cold outside for you, then you may want to consider extra shelter for your pets that may be outside for awhile.

In an effort to protect our animals from the winter cold, the Bonneville Humane Society wants to remind you to take extra care for your outdoor pets.

If at all possible, they encourage bringing the animals inside to keep warm, but if that’s not possible make sure they have an insulated shelter large enough for them to turn around but small enough to warm with their body heat.

An ideal outdoor shelter, mainly for cats, consists of the following:

An entrance from five to six inches in diameter several inches off the ground

Elevate the shelter off the ground

Use straw bedding because it repels moisture

Slant the shelter to provide moisture run off

Put something heavier on top to weigh it down

Position door away from wind

The Bonneville Humane Society has some shelters available if you choose not to make one yourself.

Staying warm requires using more energy, so, the pet will need more food.

Cold water freezes quickly, so, it’s important to provide water in a heated dish or change the water frequently.

For any questions about protecting your pets from the cold, call the Bonneville Humane Society at (208) 529-9725.