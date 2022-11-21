King Charles may scrap royal watching Christmas speech together





King Charles III may scrap the “archaic” tradition of the Royal Family gathering together to watch the annual Christmas speech, which is televised on Christmas Day in the afternoon each year. According to a royal expert, this year the festivities are likely to “less buttoned up” as the Firm mark their first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth.

The BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared her take on the celebrations for 2022, as she believes the new King will prefer to be less formal than his mother. She told OK! magazine: “It will be full of nostalgia and some good measure of sadness. There’s going to be that empty place where the Queen sat. “I presume Charles will not sit there unless they choose to leave it empty.” She continued: “It will have all the usual traditions of a Sandringham gathering. The family will gather but they’ll be lacking their matriarch.

“It’s always a sad time when you have your first Christmas without the main person. “Like every other family, they will get used to it but it’ll be slightly different.” Ms Bond added that Charles’s speech will be “very interesting” but that he would record it a few days ahead of time, as the Queen used to do. READ MORE: Meghan and Harry fired warning over ‘increasingly boring’ work

However the royal reporter noted that given Charles and Camilla’s “great sense of humour and love of people” there will be some fun on the day. The Firm always spend their Christmases at Sandringham, the royal estate in the Norfolk countryside, however, some members of the family will be absent this year. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were invited, it is thought that they declined and will stay in California for the holiday.

Like Loading...