King ‘sending signal’ by making counsellor change request on birthday





On his first birthday as reigning monarch on November 14, the King wrote to Parliament over his decision to appoint Princess Anne and Prince Edward as his two new counsellors of state. Speaking on the latest episode of the Daily Express’ Royal Round-Up, royal correspondent Richard Palmer spoke of the significance of the chosen date to release the new royal information.

Mr Palmer told host Pandora Forsyth that Charles contacted Parliament in order to "ask for legislation to be bought forward as quickly as possible and make this legal change." He added: "I was intrigued by that", adding that the chosen date was "clearly sending a signal" over the importance of the matter. Mr Palmer continued: "The Government responded in double quick time and a bill was presented in the House of Lords the following day. "[It was] given its first reading and will be given its second reading on Monday [November 21] where they'll be a full debate.

"The idea is that all remaining stages, the committee stage and the third reading of the bill, will be completed in the House of Lords by Wednesday [November 23]." He continued: "[It will then] go to the House of Commons and then it'll go up to the King." He added that it looks like it will be completed at the "end of November, probably, or early December." Ms Forsyth added that the King was probably "aware" that he had to put this forward "quite quickly", which shows the "urgency of it".

Mr Palmer noted that the decision could have been moved quickly due to Prince William and Kate's pending visit to the US next week. The role of counsellors of state was created so the monarch could have someone able to step in for them if they were to fall ill or be "indisposed in some way". Mr Palmer noted that the Queen Consort is one and typically the "first four adults in the line of succession". These would be Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Andrew's eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice.

Out of the four, Prince William is the only working royal. Prince Harry made the decision to step down as a senior royal in 2020 and now resides in the US with Meghan Markle and their two children. Prince Andrew also stepped back as a working royal in 2019, following backlash he received for his interview with journalist Emily Maitlis. Princess Beatrice, who is currently ninth in the line of succession, is also not a working royal.

