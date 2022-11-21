King to deliver Edward new title as royal expert rejects U-turn claim





Speculation emerged to suggest the King’s wishes for a slimmed-down monarchy would have him bypass his parent’s desires and not grant Prince Edward the Edinburgh title. However, speaking on Australia’s Sunrise, royal commentator Victoria Arbiter discussed the speculation and stated that she rejects the U-turn claim and that the King could offer his youngest brother the title bestowed to their late father.

Ms Arbiter, daughter of fellow royal commentator Dickie Arbiter, said: "This story erupted over the weekend in response to speculation from unknown sources and there's simply no evidence to suggest the claims are accurate." She added: "In the last month alone, the King requested that Prince Edward be made a counsellor of state. "Prince Edward has been chosen to represent the King at the Royal Variety Performance that's coming up. "It will be his first time at the show."

She continued: "On Sunday, Edward was selected to take the royal salute at the Veterans March Past. "[Edward's] wife Sophie became the first member of the Royal Family to travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. "I would say Prince Edward and his wife Sophie are very much a part of the King's future slimmed-down monarchy." Prince Edward was reportedly promised the royal title following his wedding to Sophie in 1999.

The couple, who share two children, are currently known as the Earl and Countess of Wessex. Prince Edward, the youngest of the Queen's four children, and Sophie have developed a more prominent role in recent years. The King's youngest son, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020, with his brother Andrew stepping down in 2019, following criticism over an interview with journalist Emily Maitlis.

It was earlier reported that the King, who ascended the throne on September 8, wished to bring in a slimmed-down version of the monarchy. Like the monarchy, the King is set to have a smaller-scale coronation compared to that of his late mother's in 1953. Due to the current cost-of-living crisis, the King is due to have a shorter service with fewer guests than Queen Elizabeth II.

