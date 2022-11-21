Categories
King urged to act on Harry and Meghan titles over ‘insult’ to monarchy


British commentator Nile Gardiner called for the titles of Meghan and Harry to be removed.

He wrote on Twitter: “An insult to the British Monarchy. Meghan and Harry should be stripped of their royal titles swiftly and decisively.”

His message referred to statements recently made by Kara Kennedy, the daughter of late Robert F. Kennedy, who praised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for speaking up about “structural racism” within the Firm.

Ms Kennedy, whose organisation will award the Ripple of Hope gong to the Sussexes in early December, told The Telegraph: “They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health.”

After saying the Sussexes have the “moral courage” to discuss racial justice, she added: “Few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family and community about the power structure they maintained, and this is what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done.”

Ms Kennedy appeared to refer to the bombshell interview given by the Sussexes to Oprah Winfrey in early 2021.



